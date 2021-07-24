COVID-like pneumonia: 225 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 225 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

86 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, ten deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 59,375 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 53,886 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 3,595 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reported 6,521 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 522,638 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 444,239 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.