COVID-like pneumonia: 46 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 46 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

182 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 50,049 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 45,985 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 660 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,310 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 230,527since the start of the pandemic.