COVID-like pneumonia: 50 new cases, 4 deaths in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 50 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

169 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 50,815 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 48,779 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 700 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,054 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 253,107 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 223,835 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.