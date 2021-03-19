COVID-like pneumonia: 50 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 50 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

189 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, no deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 50,003 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 45,803 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 659 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,126 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 229,217 since the start of the pandemic.