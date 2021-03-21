COVID-like pneumonia: 51 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 51 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

196 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 50,100 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 46,181 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 661 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,171 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 231,698 since the start of the pandemic.