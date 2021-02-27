COVID-like pneumonia: 54 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 54 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

216 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, no deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 49,226 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 41,849 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 620 people nationwide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 806 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 212,018 since the start of the pandemic.