COVID-like pneumonia: 69 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 69 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

279 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. No deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been recorded in Kazakhstan in the last day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has confirmed 48,295 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 37,225 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 579 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,146 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 195,112 since the start of the pandemic.