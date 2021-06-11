COVID-like pneumonia: 70 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 70 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

27 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, no deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 56,069 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,608 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 944 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,120 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 399,096 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 374,070 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.