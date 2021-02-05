COVID-like pneumonia: 71 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 71 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

201 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, six deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been recoreded in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 48,158 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 36,683 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 579 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 192,825 since the start of the pandemic.