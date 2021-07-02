COVID-like pneumonia: 76 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 76 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

70 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 57,189 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,414 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 993 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,590 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 428,163 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 397,826 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.