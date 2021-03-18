COVID-like pneumonia: 79 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 79 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

193 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 49,896 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 45,428 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 659 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 227,953 since the start of the pandemic.