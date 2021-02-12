EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:50, 12 February 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-like pneumonia: 82 new cases reported in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 82 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    The country has also added 1 death and 286 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands at 48,522. The country also reports 38,523 recoveries and 592 deaths from the disease.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!