COVID-like pneumonia: 9 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 9 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

174 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 49,810 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 45,069 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 655 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,011 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 224,731 since the start of the pandemic.