COVID-like pneumonia: 96 new cases, 2 deaths in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 96 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. Nationwide, the disease claimed lives of two people, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

56 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, two people died of the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 47,211 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,981 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 549 people across the country.