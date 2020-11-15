EN
    12:16, 15 November 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-like pneumonia death toll surpasses 40,000 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two people have died of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    In total, Kazakhstan has added 226 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours. 71 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 40,149 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 29,556 people have made full recovery. Kazakhstan’s COVID-like pneumonia death toll amounts to 418.


