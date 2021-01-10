EN
    09:38, 10 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: 105 new cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 105 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    164 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Two deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia have been reported nationwide.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 46,323 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 33,904 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 524 people across the country.


