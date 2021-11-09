COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: 16 new cases, 2 deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 16 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

51 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 80,372 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 70,008 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 5,073 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 909 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 950,539 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 903,834 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.