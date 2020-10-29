COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: 174 new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 174 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

43 people have beat the COVID-like pneumonia. Additionally, the COVID-like pneumonia caused one death in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 37,379 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 28,659 have fully recovered. The COVID-like pneumonia’s death toll in Kazakhstan now stands at 397.