COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: 76 new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 76 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

106 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. No deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia have been reported nationwide.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 46,190 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 33,681 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 519 people across the country.