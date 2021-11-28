COVID-like pneumonia kills 7 in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 79 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

151 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, seven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 82,530 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 73,775 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 5,138 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 847 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 970,092 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 933,986 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.