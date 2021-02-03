COVID-like pneumonia: Over 200 recover in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 107 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 83 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

201 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been reported in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 48,005 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 36,229 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 571 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,228 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 190,359 since the start of the pandemic.