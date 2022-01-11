COVID: More than 2 mn positive in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Those currently positive for COVID-19 are now more than two million, at 2,004,597, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

There have been 101,762 new cases of the virus in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 227 more victims, the ministry said.

That compares to 155,659 new cases and 157 more victims Sunday.

Some 612,821 more tests have been done, compared to 993,201 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 15.7% to 16.6%.

Intensive care cases are up 11 to 1,606 and hospital admissions up 693 to 16,340.



