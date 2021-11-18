COVID: New cases above 10,000 for first time since May – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 10,172 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 72 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 7,698 new cases and 74 more victims Tuesday.

The last time Italy had over 10,000 new daily cases was on May 8, when they were 10,176, and 224 victims compared to today's 72.

Some 537,765 more tests have been done, compared with 684,710 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 1.1% to 1.9%.

Intensive care cases are up five to 486 and hospital admissions up 90 to 4,060.

The currently positive are 127,085, 3,689 up on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,623,192, up 6.406 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,883,242, and the death toll 132,965.