COVID: New cases jump to 15,204, 467 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours jumped to 15,204 Wednesday, from 10,593 Tuesday, with 467 more victims, down from 541 Tuesday, the health ministry said.

Some 293,770 COVID tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, up from 257,034 Tuesday, ANSA reports.

The positivity rate rose to 5.17% from 4.1% on Tuesday.

The number of intensive care cases fell by 20 and hospital admissions were down 194 Wednesday.