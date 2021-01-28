EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:47, 28 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: New cases jump to 15,204, 467 more victims, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM The number of new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours jumped to 15,204 Wednesday, from 10,593 Tuesday, with 467 more victims, down from 541 Tuesday, the health ministry said.

    Some 293,770 COVID tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, up from 257,034 Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The positivity rate rose to 5.17% from 4.1% on Tuesday.

    The number of intensive care cases fell by 20 and hospital admissions were down 194 Wednesday.
    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!