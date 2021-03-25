COVID: New cases surge back to 21,267, 460 victims in Italy, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours surged back to 21,267 Wednesday, with 460 more victims, the health ministry said, ANSA reports.

This compared with 18,765 new cases Tuesday, and 551 new deaths. The total cases since the start of the epidemic are now 3,440,862, and the death toll 106,339.

There are 561,308 currently positive, up 654 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are now 2,773,215, up 20,132 on Tuesday.

Some 363,767 more tests have been done in the last 24 hours, compared to 335,189 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up by 0.2%, from 5.6% to 5.8%.

Intensive case cases are up 300, and hospital admissions up 10.