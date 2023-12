ROME. KAZINFORM - A new variant of the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus, called Xj, has been isolated for the first time in Italy by a laboratory in Reggio Calabria, ANSA reports.

The variant is «equivalent to Xe», the lab said.

Xj is a recombination of sub-variants of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 and had hitherto been known only for a limited number of cases registered in Finland at the end of March.