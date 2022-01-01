COVID: New record of over 144,000 new cases in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been a new record 144,243 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday, up from 126,888 Thursday, ANSA reports.

There have been 155 more victims, compared to 156 Thursday.

Some 1,224,025 more tests have been done, compared to 1,150,352 Thursday.

The positivity rate is up from 11.03% to 11.78%.

Intensive care cases are up 34 to 1,260 and hospital admissions up 284 to 11,150.