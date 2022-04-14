EN
    12:29, 14 April 2022

    COVID: New sub-variant BA.2.3 accounts for 20% of new cases

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The new COVID-19 sub-variant BA.2.3 currently accounts for around 20% of new coronavirus cases being reported in Italy, geneticist and Naples university COVID task force coordinator Massimo Zollo told ANSA Wednesday.

    He said BA.2.3 «originated from the BA.2 sub-variant but has more mutations than it does», ANSA reports.
    The new strain originally descends from BA.1. said Zollo.
    He added that since March 1 Italy had filed some 10,000 virus sequences in international COVID-19 mapping data banks.


