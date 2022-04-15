EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:13, 15 April 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID: Omicron at 100%, sub-variant BA.2 dominant in Italy

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for 100% of new cases in Italy and the sub-variant BA.2 is dominant, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said Thursday.

    On April 4, they said, the Omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100% with BA.2 predominant alongside other cases of 'recombining' variants, ANSA reports.

    The ISS and the ministry did the 'flash survey' with regional labs and the Fondazione Bruno Kessler.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Omicron Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!