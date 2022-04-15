COVID: Omicron at 100%, sub-variant BA.2 dominant in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for 100% of new cases in Italy and the sub-variant BA.2 is dominant, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said Thursday.

On April 4, they said, the Omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100% with BA.2 predominant alongside other cases of 'recombining' variants, ANSA reports.

The ISS and the ministry did the 'flash survey' with regional labs and the Fondazione Bruno Kessler.