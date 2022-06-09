EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:50, 09 June 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID: Omicron BA.5 up from 0.4% to 13% of cases in Italy

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM The new Omicron BA.5 variant of the COVID-19 virus has risen from 0.4% to 13% of cases since the start of May, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Wednesday.

    The new figure was calculated for ANSA by the bio-IT technicians of Ceinge Biotecnologie Avanzate, on the basis of genetic sequences deposited by Italy in the GISAID international data bank, which gathers sequences of the Sars-CoV-2 virus from all over the world, ANSA reports.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!