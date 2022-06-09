COVID: Omicron BA.5 up from 0.4% to 13% of cases in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM The new Omicron BA.5 variant of the COVID-19 virus has risen from 0.4% to 13% of cases since the start of May, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Wednesday.

The new figure was calculated for ANSA by the bio-IT technicians of Ceinge Biotecnologie Avanzate, on the basis of genetic sequences deposited by Italy in the GISAID international data bank, which gathers sequences of the Sars-CoV-2 virus from all over the world, ANSA reports.