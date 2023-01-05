EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 05 January 2023 | GMT +6

    COVID: Pneumonia admissions up 9.6% in a week in Italy

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 pneumonia admissions in Italy have risen by 9.6% in the last week, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    However, it said that the total COVID-19 admissions curve across the country had fallen for the third week running.
    It was 0.7% down over the last week, FIASO said in its latest survey of its sentinel hospitals.
    FIASO also said that admissions of children and teens had fallen by 6.3% in the last week.

    Photo: ansa.it

    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!