COVID: Record 126,888 new cases, 156 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been a record 126,888 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 156 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 98,020 new cases and 136 more victims Wednesday.

Some 1,150,352 more test have been done, compared to 1,029,429 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 9.5% to 11.03%.

Intensive care cases are up 41 to 1,226 and hospital admissions up 288 to 10,866.