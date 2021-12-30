COVID: Record 98,020 new cases, 136 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been a new record 98,020 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 136 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 78,313 new cases, the previous pandemic record, and 202 more victims on Tuesday.

Some 1,029,429 more tests have been done, compared to 1,034,677 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 7.57% to 9.5%.

Intensive care cases are up 40 to 1,185 and hospital admissions up 489 to 10,578.