    10:10, 28 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID risk downgraded to yellow for Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region is now in the «yellow zone» on the map on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the map, Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, Karaganda regions are in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

    Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are put in the coronavirus «green zone».


