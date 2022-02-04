COVID: Rt number and incidence fall again in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's Rt COVID transmission number and case incidence have fallen again over the past week, the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in their weekly monitoring report Friday, ANSA reports.

The incidence of COVID-19 cases is down to 1362 per 100,000 inhabitants from 1823 in the previous week, the report said on the January 28-Febryuary 3 period compared to that of January 21-27.

In the period of January 12-25, on the other hand, the average Rt on symptomatic cases was 0.93, down from 0.97 the previous week.

The Rt number is below the epidemic threshold, the ministry and the iSS said.