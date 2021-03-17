COVID: Victims surge to 502 in 24h, over 20,000 new cases, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of new victims in the COVID-19 epidemic in the last 24 hours in Italy surged to 502 Tuesday, from 354 Monday, the health ministry said.

The fresh daily case tally went back over 20,000, to 20,396, from 15,267 Monday, ANSA reports.

The overall case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,258,770.

The updated death toll is 103,001.

Some 369,379 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, about double the 179,015 registered Monday.

The positivity rate fell fully 3%, from 8.5% Monday to 5.5% Tuesday.

Intensive care cases have risen by 99 in the last 24 hours, and hospital admissions by 760. (ANSA).