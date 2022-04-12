COVID ward occupancy rate rises to 16%, up in 10 regions

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 general hospital ward occupancy rate has risen by 1% to 16% over the last 24 hours, compared to 43% exactly a year ago, regional health service agency AGENAS said in its daily update on Monday's data Tuesday, ANSA reports.

It has risen in 10 regions: Abruzzo (to 23%), Basilicata (27%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (12%), Lazio (19%), Lombardy (11%), Molise (17%), PA (autonomous province) Bolzano (9%), Sicily (27%) and Val d'Aosta (10%).

The occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICUs) is steady at 5%, compared to 39% a year ago, and only Sardinia is above the critical threshold of 10%, at 13%.

General ward COVID occupancy was down in PA Trento (11%) and Marche (20%).

It was steady in nine regions: Calabria (33%), Campania (17%), Liguria (16%), Piedmont (10%), Puglia (22%), Sardinia (21%), Tuscany (16%), Umbria (42%) and Veneto (10%).

It was above 20% in seven regions or autonomous provinces: Umbria (42%), Calabria (33%), Sicily (26%), Basilicata (27%), Puglia (22%), Abruzzo (23%) and Sardinia (21%).

ICU occupancy was up in four regions: Liguria (5%), Sicily (8%), Umbria (8%) and Val d'Aosta (6%).

It was steady in the remaining 17 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (al 6%), Basilicata (1%), Calabria (9%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (1%), Lazio (7%), Lombardy (2%), Marche (4%), Molise (8%), PA Bolzano (3%), PA Trento (3%), Piedmont (3%), Puglia (8%), Sardinia (13%), Tuscany (7%) and Veneto (3%).