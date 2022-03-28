COVID ward occupancy up in 10 regions, over 20% in six

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 hospital ward occupancy is up in 10 regions, and over the critical threshold of 20% in six, regional health service agency AGENAS said in its daily update Monday, ANSA reports.

The rate is steady at 14% across Italy, compared to 43% exactly a year ago.

It is above 20% in Calabria (34%), Umbria (32%), Basilicata (29%), Sicily (25%), Marche (22%), and Puglia (21%).

The COVID ICU occupancy rate, on the other hand, is steady at 5%, compared to 40% a year ago exactly, and it is under 10% in all regions, AGENAS said in data from yesterday, Sunday March 27.