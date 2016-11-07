CPC becomes EXPO-2017 sponsor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of Board of Astana EXPO-2017 JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Deputy General Director for Government Relations of Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K Kairgeldy Kabyldin have signed a cooperation memorandum, the press service of the company told Kazinform.

The world's largest project of oil transportation - CPC - will act as a corporate participant of EXPO-2017 and will provide sponsorship support. The head of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted the high significance of the participation of the Consortium in the forthcoming event. "We are very glad that CPC has decided to become a sponsor of EXPO-2017. Today many large companies of the world have become our partners and sponsors, such as SHELL, Chevron, CISCO, Samsung, General Electric and a number of Kazakhstan companies. Euro 125 million has been collected by now", - Akhmetzhan Yessimov said.

For almost 15 years since 2001 half a billion tons of oil was exported via the Caspian pipeline to the foreign markets. Every year the CPC transports over one third of entire export oil of Kazakhstan.

"We are glad to have a chance to sign the memorandum according to which CPC becomes one of the sponsors of EXPO-2017. We hope to take active part in the exhibition as a corporate participant and today this step is a contribution to the future goal. We are confident that EXPO-2017 will be a success", Kairgeldy Kabyldin emphasized.