CPC begins scheduled maintenance at Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has commenced scheduled maintenance work and the connection of new equipment at the facilities of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk main oil pipeline on April 9, reports Kazinform, citing the CPC press service.

“Such 72-hour shutdowns of pumping through the pipeline occur at least twice a year. Their schedule is agreed upon in advance with all shippers, as well as with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan. Scheduled stops are necessary for conducting types of maintenance, repairs, and equipment connections that cannot be performed on operating equipment,” reads the statement from the company.

Among the most important works planned for April include the connection of a new section of the pipeline at 266 kilometers as a crossing under the Atyrau-Astrakhan highway under construction. The work also entails the replacement of the valve gear, rectification of pipeline defects, technical re-equipment of the pressure regulation node at the marine terminal, and replacement of uninterruptible power supplies, among other tasks.

At present, oil loading at the CPC marine terminal is also halted. It is scheduled to resume on April 11.

CPC said Tengizchevroil (TCO) is informed about the pre-planned, temporary maintenance works of the pipeline.

The Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline spans 1,511 kilometers. More than two-thirds of Kazakhstan's export oil and crude from Russian fields, including those located on the Caspian Sea, are transported along this route.