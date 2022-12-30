EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 30 December 2022 | GMT +6

    CPC capacity to increase significantly in 2023 - Minister Akchulakov

    None
    Фото: svetland-oil.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium will be significantly increased in 2023, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    «As pet the Presidential instruction, we have developed a Road Map on diversification of hydrocarbons export: higher utilization of Atyrau-Samara route with further transportation to Ust Luga, Novorossiysk ports; development of the Trans-Caspian International Route, increasing oil exports to China including expansion of some sections of Kazakhstan-China pipeline,» he said.

    In his words, the de-bottlenecking project on Kazakhstan’s section of CPC will be finished in 2023, which will let increase capacities from 53.7mln tonnes to 72.5mln tonnes per annum.

    Photo: svetland-oil.kz



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!