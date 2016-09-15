CPC capacity to reach 67mln tonnes in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017, the capacity of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline will reach 67mln tonnes per annum, according to Director General of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium Nikolay Gorban.

"Today we pump more than one third of the oil extracted in Kazakhstan. You know, that we carry out large-scale work to expand our pipeline and we build new stations. We suppose that more than 60% of Kazakhstan's export crude will be transported via our system," said N.Gorban.



"42.8mln tonnes of oil were shipped on CPC tankers in 2015, andthe Consortium expects this volume will rise to 45.8mln tonnes in 2016. In 2017, the capacity of the main line is predicted to reach 67mln tonnes. Moreover, Kazakhstan will be able to export 52.5mln toones of oil per annum via CPC system," he added.

Caspian Pipeline Consortium is the largest Kazakh-Russian international oil transportation project which involves also the world's leading oil producing companies. The project was launched to build and operate main oil pipeline with the length of 1,511km. CPC collects oil from Kazakhstan's and Russia's largest deposits.