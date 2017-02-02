CPC intends to complete Expansion Project in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Caspian Pipeline Consortium intends to fully complete the Expansion Project in 2017, the consortium said in a message.

The project will allow increasing oil pumping to 67 million tons per year.



Within the Expansion Project it is planned to commission А-pumping station-4А and А-pumping station-5А in Russia's Astrakhan Region in 1H2017, trend.az reports.



They will be followed by commissioning of pumping station-8 in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, pumping station-5 in Russia's Stavropol Krai, pumping station-2 in Russia's Kalmykia.



In Kazakhstan, A-pumping station-3A is scheduled for commissioning in the second half of 2017 within the CPC Expansion Project.



In 2017 CPC will allocate $150 million in the Expansion Project.



CPC said that it had received requests for oil pumping in the amount of 65.7 million tons of oil in 2017, including 54.7 million tons of Kazakh oil and 11 million tons of Russian oil.