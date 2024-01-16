CPC plans to boost oil transportation to up to 70mln tons in 2024

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to transport over 70 million tons of crude oil, of which 60 million tons of Kazakhstani oil, this year, CPC Director-General Nikolay Gorban said during a briefing, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Gorban pointed out that 2023 had become a record year in terms of oil transportation volumes in the Company’s history - 63.5 million tons of oil, 56 million tons of which had come from Kazakhstani shippers.

In 2023, CPC consolidated revenue amounted to 2.3 billion US dollars. This indicator is 460 US million dollars, or almost 210 billion tenge for CPC-K. CPC-K net profit is 77 billion tenge. Tax payments for the year amounted to about 80 billion tenge, said Gorban at the briefing.

He added that according to the 2024 forecast, CPC consolidated revenue will grow to 2.5 billion US dollars. Then, the forecast CPC-K consolidated revenue will amount to 236 billion tenge, net profit - to 92 billion tenge, tax payments - to 48 billion tenge.

In his words, in 2023, 1.34 billion US dollars was paid to CPC Shareholders as dividends. Among other things, the Consortium paid interim dividends to CPC-K Shareholders in the Republic of Kazakhstan for the first time - 93.5 million US dollars.