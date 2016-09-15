EN
    17:50, 15 September 2016 | GMT +6

    CPC ready to accept Kashagan oil in Oct 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is ready to accept oil from Kashagan. CPC Director General Nikolay Gorban said it today at a press conference.

    “Being the major operator, we confirm our readiness to accept oil from Kashagan deposit. As soon as Kashagan is launched in late October, we plan to commission oil pumping station No.4 in Atyrau region,” he noted.

    As for the volumes of oil expected from Kashagan, the CPC Director General says that it may reach 600,000 tonnes per month.

    According to him, the quality of Kashagan oil meets the CPC requirements.

    Caspian Pipeline Consortium is the largest Kazakh-Russian international oil transportation project which involves also the world's leading oil producing companies. The project was launched to build and operate main oil pipeline with the length of 1,511km. CPC collects oil from Kazakhstan's and Russia's largest deposits.

     

