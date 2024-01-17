CPC resumes crude pipeline operation and oil lifting

Normalization of weather conditions allowed the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to resume standard operation of the company’s marine terminal on 17 January 2024. A tanker was moored to the SPM-2, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the CPC.

The lifting was suspended earlier due to the actual stormy weather conditions and respective warnings issued by the harbor master of the Novorossiysk seaport.

Receipt of oil from shippers was also resumed in a routine mode.

Earlier, it was reported that the CPC transported over 63 million tons of oil in 2023. The company plans to boost oil transportation to over 70 million tons in 2024.