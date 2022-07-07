CPC sends petition to Novorossiysk court to suspend execution of judge's ruling

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R sent its petition to Novorossiysk Primorsky District Court with a request to suspend the execution of the judge's ruling on the administrative suspension of CPC-R's activities, Kazinform reports.

«Under the Ruling of the judge of Primorsky District Court of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, JSC «Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R» has been sentenced to administrative suspension of activities for thirty (30) days by virtue of Part 4, Article 14.1.2. of the RF CoAO. Pursuant to Article 32.12 of the RF CoAO, a ruling of a judge, body, or official, who imposed an administrative penalty in the form of administrative suspension of activity, is executed by the bailiff-executor of the ruling immediately after the issuance of such a ruling. In the event of administrative suspension of activity, sealing of premises, places of storage of goods and other tangible assets, cash desks, as well as other measures for the execution of the actions specified in the Ruling on administrative suspension of activity, necessary for the execution of the administrative punishment in the form of administrative suspension of activity, shall be applied,» the company informs on its website.

At the same time, the law does not allow the application of measures that may lead to irreversible consequences for the production process, the company notes.

«CPC-R JSC is a business with pressing continuity, immediate suspension of its activity may lead to irreversible consequences for the operation process, emergence, and development of an adverse and uncontrollable process at a technical facility, including its destruction, since the process requirements for oil transportation do not allow the immediate and simultaneous shutdown of operation. The possibility of occurrence of the aforesaid negative consequences in the event of immediate suspension of activities allows CPC-R JSC to apply for suspension of execution of the Ruling issued by the judge of Novorossiysk Primorsky District Court dated 5 July 2022 on Case No. 5-1188/2022 on administrative suspension of activities of CPC-R JSC until the judicial act which will be passed on the results of consideration of the sent complaint enters into force,» a press release reads.

Earlier it was reported that CPC had to suspend its activity for 30 days in compliance with a Ruling of the Novorossiysk Court. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the situation at CPC.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at a significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions.