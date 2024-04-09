CPC shuts down for scheduled maintenance

From April 9, 2024, during the scheduled shutdown, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium began maintenance activities and connection of new equipment at the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline facilities, the press service of the CPC reported.

“Such 72-hour shutdowns of pumping through the pipeline take place not less than twice every year, their schedule is agreed in advance with all shippers as well as with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The scheduled shutdowns are required for those types of maintenance, repair and connection of equipment that cannot be carried out on existing equipment,” the CPC informs.

Among the most important works for April 2024, it is scheduled to connect a new section of the pipeline at 266 km (crossing via the Atyrau-Astrakhan motor road under construction); replacement of a number of units of block valves at PS; elimination of the pipeline defects; upgrade of the pressure control station at the Marine Terminal; replacement of uninterruptible power supply units; etc.

“At present oil loading at the CPC Marine Terminal is also suspended. Oil loading is expected to be resumed from April 11, information about it will be additionally announced,” the press release reads.