CPPK reps meet staff of Tselingormash Machine Building Plant

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Representatives of Akmola regional election campaign office of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan met with the staff of Stepnogorsk-based Tselingormash Machine Building Plant.

The meeting discussed the issues related to timely payment of salaries, social guarantees of the state, retirement age increase and provision of housing to young specialists.



Established in 2001, Tselingormash assembles machines and their components for mining, oil and gas, railroad, energy and chemical industry sectors of the country.