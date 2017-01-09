EN
    07:45, 09 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Cradle saved baby girl from death after explosion in Shymkent

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A baby girl survived death after a two-storey barrack-type housing collapsed in Shymkent, South Kazakhstan region, otyrar.kz reports.    

    The girl  was  lying in a besik (Kazakhs' traditional cradle), when  a  big piece of ceiling fell upon the upper crossbar of besik. Fortunately, the baby was not injured.  
     

    The building collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded there January 8 at 04:25 a.m.

     

    According to the owner, two families were renting apartments in the house.

    A woman died as a result of the tragedy and four were rescued, emergency authorities said.
     

    Turkestan region
